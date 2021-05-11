DermTech Inc. (DMTK) EPS is poised to hit -0.42 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) started the day on May 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.67% at $31.75. During the day, the stock rose to $33.592 and sunk to $31.12 before settling in for the price of $34.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMTK posted a 52-week range of $9.64-$84.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $899.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.93.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. DermTech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 49.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 40.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,023,930 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 490,116. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 27, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for 51.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,283,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 515,116 in total.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.55) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

DermTech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in the upcoming year.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DermTech Inc. (DMTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 152.45.

In the same vein, DMTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.38% While, its Average True Range was 3.97.

Raw Stochastic average of DermTech Inc. (DMTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.92% that was lower than 121.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.