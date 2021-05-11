Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) average volume reaches $73.45K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on May 10, 2021, Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) started slowly as it slid -9.66% to $6.55. During the day, the stock rose to $8.80 and sunk to $6.28 before settling in for the price of $7.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELTK posted a 52-week range of $3.54-$8.12.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.24.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 345 employees. It has generated 128,796 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,151. The stock had 4.25 Receivables turnover and 1.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.08, operating margin was +8.26 and Pretax Margin of +7.30.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Eltek Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.30%, in contrast to 2.70% institutional ownership.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 24.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eltek Ltd. (ELTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.33, and its Beta score is -2.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.64.

In the same vein, ELTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58.

Technical Analysis of Eltek Ltd. (ELTK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Eltek Ltd., ELTK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was better the volume of 71870.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.59% that was higher than 77.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.