Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) average volume reaches $2.62M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) open the trading on May 10, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.77% to $0.78. During the day, the stock rose to $0.859 and sunk to $0.7722 before settling in for the price of $0.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHAT posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$2.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2730, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1116.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 110 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.32, operating margin was +31.69 and Pretax Margin of +33.31.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.34%, in contrast to 9.60% institutional ownership.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +27.43 while generating a return on equity of 15.99.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.50%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the same vein, BHAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21.

Technical Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

[Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., BHAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1072.

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.18% that was higher than 109.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.