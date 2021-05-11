Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) 14-day ATR is 0.24: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) started the day on May 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.95% at $2.43. During the day, the stock rose to $2.63 and sunk to $2.43 before settling in for the price of $2.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$5.53.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 42.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $371.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.20.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 110 employees. It has generated 243,264 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -892,873. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.16, operating margin was -186.21 and Pretax Margin of -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.73%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.31.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 36.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.89% that was lower than 118.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.