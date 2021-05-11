New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 16.38 million

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) flaunted slowness of -3.35% at $14.43, as the Stock market unbolted on May 10, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $14.82 and sunk to $14.28 before settling in for the price of $14.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDU posted a 52-week range of $11.26-$19.97.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.49 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.24.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 69438 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.60, operating margin was +11.15 and Pretax Margin of +13.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. industry. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 16.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $60.13, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.35.

In the same vein, EDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 13.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.32% that was lower than 54.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.