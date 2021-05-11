Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.58: Right on the Precipice

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) started the day on May 10, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.49% at $2.55. During the day, the stock rose to $2.62 and sunk to $2.35 before settling in for the price of $2.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$6.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.58.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 8.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,953 shares at the rate of 2.56, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,281. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director bought 682 for 3.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,148. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,000 in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.42) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -93.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.10%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.49.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.69% that was higher than 87.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.