Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) volume hits 124.98 million: A New Opening for Investors

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) open the trading on May 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 53.52% to $3.27. During the day, the stock rose to $4.89 and sunk to $2.47 before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTIX posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$7.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.39.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.50%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61.

In the same vein, PTIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

[Protagenic Therapeutics Inc., PTIX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.