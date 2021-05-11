Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) went up 4.60% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) started the day on May 10, 2021, with a price increase of 4.60% at $2.50. During the day, the stock rose to $2.66 and sunk to $2.38 before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGB posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.39.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $282.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $264.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $629.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 191 employees. It has generated 419,870 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,777. The stock had 32.39 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.08, operating margin was -2.86 and Pretax Margin of -9.83.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Taseko Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 22.50% institutional ownership.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -7.09 while generating a return on equity of -7.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.02, and its Beta score is 2.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.16.

In the same vein, TGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.64% that was lower than 75.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.