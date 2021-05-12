BlackBerry Limited (BB) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) established initial surge of 2.09% at $8.30, as the Stock market unbolted on May 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $8.338 and sunk to $7.77 before settling in for the price of $8.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $4.27-$28.77.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -616.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $566.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $555.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3497 employees. It has generated 340,704 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -421,206. The stock had 4.04 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.62, operating margin was -16.69 and Pretax Margin of -124.64.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BlackBerry Limited industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02, this organization’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 16,304 shares at the rate of 8.73, making the entire transaction reach 142,334 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,136. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,159 for 8.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,808 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -123.63 while generating a return on equity of -55.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -616.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.32.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BlackBerry Limited, BB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 37.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.37% that was lower than 143.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.