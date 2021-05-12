Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) went down -6.06% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) started the day on May 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.06% at $2.79. During the day, the stock rose to $3.08 and sunk to $2.60 before settling in for the price of $2.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APOP posted a 52-week range of $1.65-$7.15.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.66.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.03%, in contrast to 14.91% institutional ownership.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by -$1.17. This company achieved a return on equity of -117.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26.

In the same vein, APOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.96% that was lower than 123.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.