CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) 14-day ATR is 1.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) started the day on May 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.37% at $11.18. During the day, the stock rose to $11.60 and sunk to $10.80 before settling in for the price of $11.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CURI posted a 52-week range of $7.44-$24.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $588.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.79.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 63 employees. It has generated 733,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -715,315. The stock had 10.97 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.09, operating margin was -98.30 and Pretax Margin of -97.04.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. CuriosityStream Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 11.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Director bought 74,000 shares at the rate of 13.50, making the entire transaction reach 999,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 896,157. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director bought 20,500 for 11.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 226,525. This particular insider is now the holder of 822,157 in total.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.57) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -97.49 while generating a return on equity of -36.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.86.

In the same vein, CURI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.58% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.62% that was lower than 89.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.