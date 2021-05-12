Danaos Corporation (DAC) Open at price of $58.10: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on May 11, 2021, Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) started slowly as it slid -11.34% to $56.52. During the day, the stock rose to $61.93 and sunk to $55.7784 before settling in for the price of $63.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAC posted a 52-week range of $3.33-$68.75.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.50.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1296 employees. It has generated 356,168 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 118,480. The stock had 26.28 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.49, operating margin was +43.22 and Pretax Margin of +31.90.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Danaos Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.70%, in contrast to 31.50% institutional ownership.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.27) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 16.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Danaos Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.30% and is forecasted to reach 14.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Danaos Corporation (DAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.66, and its Beta score is 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.42.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, DAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.52, a figure that is expected to reach 2.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Danaos Corporation (DAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Danaos Corporation, DAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.65 million was better the volume of 0.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.48% While, its Average True Range was 4.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Danaos Corporation (DAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.38% that was higher than 82.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.