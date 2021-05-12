Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) volume hits 7.29 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2021, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.78% to $4.98. During the day, the stock rose to $5.03 and sunk to $4.806 before settling in for the price of $5.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $2.93-$7.61.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 13.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $599.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $432.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.99.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 33093 workers. It has generated 771,567 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,108. The stock had 27.53 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.91, operating margin was +12.23 and Pretax Margin of -2.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 27.90% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.87 while generating a return on equity of -3.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by 0.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.84, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.97.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.39 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.12% that was lower than 60.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.