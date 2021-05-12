Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) last month volatility was 7.38%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) open the trading on May 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.48% to $25.91. During the day, the stock rose to $28.14 and sunk to $23.92 before settling in for the price of $24.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LQDT posted a 52-week range of $4.72-$26.15.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -12.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $953.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.49.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 574 employees. It has generated 358,780 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,575. The stock had 24.05 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.32, operating margin was -1.60 and Pretax Margin of -1.44.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Liquidity Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 66.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 18,797 shares at the rate of 26.69, making the entire transaction reach 501,628 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 396. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,022 for 27.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 380,417. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,485 in total.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.83 while generating a return on equity of -3.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $150.64, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.83.

In the same vein, LQDT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

[Liquidity Services Inc., LQDT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.45% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.56% that was higher than 90.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.