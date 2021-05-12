Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) 20 Days SMA touch -16.79%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) started the day on May 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.82% at $1.65. During the day, the stock rose to $1.77 and sunk to $1.61 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QLGN posted a 52-week range of $1.71-$19.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5156, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.7593.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 5.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s EVP, Chief Strategy Officer bought 4,500 shares at the rate of 2.03, making the entire transaction reach 9,135 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,500. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 20, Company’s Chairman, CEO & President bought 11,005 for 1.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,809. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,005 in total.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.98. This company achieved a return on equity of -193.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.89.

In the same vein, QLGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.1760.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.75% that was higher than 77.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.