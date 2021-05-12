RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) went up 8.95% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2021, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) set off with pace as it heaved 8.95% to $10.83. During the day, the stock rose to $11.00 and sunk to $9.78 before settling in for the price of $9.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $7.89-$35.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -365.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.53 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.29.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 725 workers. It has generated 763,313 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,599. The stock had 53.60 Receivables turnover and 1.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.64, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +2.68.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.35 while generating a return on equity of -15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -365.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.04.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [RLX Technology Inc., RLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.81 million was inferior to the volume of 10.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.