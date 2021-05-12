WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Moves -0.95% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 11, 2021, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) started slowly as it slid -0.95% to $7.28. During the day, the stock rose to $7.61 and sunk to $6.85 before settling in for the price of $7.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WKEY posted a 52-week range of $3.90-$22.40.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 45.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.81.

It has generated 171,256 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -332,096. The stock had 3.33 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.19, operating margin was -125.69 and Pretax Margin of -195.53.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -193.92 while generating a return on equity of -150.73.

WISeKey International Holding AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.20%.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.94.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, WKEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.97.

Technical Analysis of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WISeKey International Holding AG, WKEY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.88 million was lower the volume of 3.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.37% that was lower than 188.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.