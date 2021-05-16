A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) as it 5-day change was -6.53%

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) established initial surge of 7.21% at $11.30, as the Stock market unbolted on May 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $11.3632 and sunk to $10.3501 before settling in for the price of $10.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBQ posted a 52-week range of $2.42-$15.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -112.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.04.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 172 employees. It has generated 50,243 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,047. The stock had 26.39 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.78, operating margin was -6.00 and Pretax Margin of +1.18.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BBQ Holdings Inc. industry. BBQ Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 65.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 6,051 shares at the rate of 14.09, making the entire transaction reach 85,248 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,379,587. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s 10% Owner sold 8,597 for 14.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,954. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,385,638 in total.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.07 while generating a return on equity of 19.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

BBQ Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -112.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.89, and its Beta score is 2.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, BBQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BBQ Holdings Inc., BBQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 65647.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.23% that was lower than 89.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.