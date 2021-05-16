A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) PE Ratio stood at $35.38: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) started the day on May 14, 2021, with a price increase of 3.02% at $9.20. During the day, the stock rose to $9.265 and sunk to $8.931 before settling in for the price of $8.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATEN posted a 52-week range of $5.86-$11.86.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 195.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $690.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 740 employees. It has generated 304,766 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,076. The stock had 4.31 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.76, operating margin was +7.86 and Pretax Margin of +8.49.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. A10 Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06, this organization’s EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration sold 2,627 shares at the rate of 8.82, making the entire transaction reach 23,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 267,050. Preceding that transaction, on May 06, Company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg sold 1,877 for 8.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,555. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,753 in total.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 195.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.38, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.48.

In the same vein, ATEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.61 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.71% that was lower than 54.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.