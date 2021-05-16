Adagene Inc. (ADAG) EPS is poised to hit -0.41 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) established initial surge of 1.20% at $12.70, as the Stock market unbolted on May 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $13.1654 and sunk to $12.55 before settling in for the price of $12.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADAG posted a 52-week range of $11.11-$31.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -207.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $546.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.50.

Adagene Inc. (ADAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.4) by -$1.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adagene Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -207.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.82 in the upcoming year.

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adagene Inc. (ADAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 780.14.

In the same vein, ADAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adagene Inc. (ADAG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Adagene Inc., ADAG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 76074.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.