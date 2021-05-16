AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) EPS is poised to hit -0.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) started the day on May 14, 2021, with a price decrease of -10.65% at $16.10. During the day, the stock rose to $18.00 and sunk to $15.7894 before settling in for the price of $18.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEYE posted a 52-week range of $7.00-$44.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 127.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $193.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.27.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 89 workers. It has generated 230,056 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -80,427. The stock had 4.99 Receivables turnover and 1.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.89, operating margin was -34.84 and Pretax Margin of -34.96.

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. AudioEye Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 16.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14, this organization’s Exec Chrmn/Chrmn of the Board sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 25.89, making the entire transaction reach 517,878 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 426,324. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Exec Chrmn/Chrmn of the Board sold 50,404 for 26.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,355,035. This particular insider is now the holder of 442,324 in total.

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.32) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -34.96 while generating a return on equity of -155.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

AudioEye Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AudioEye Inc. (AEYE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.44.

In the same vein, AEYE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AudioEye Inc. (AEYE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.12.

Raw Stochastic average of AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.74% that was lower than 104.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.