ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) volume hits 0.1 million: A New Opening for Investors

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) started the day on May 14, 2021, with a price increase of 4.51% at $4.17. During the day, the stock rose to $4.225 and sunk to $3.97 before settling in for the price of $3.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLIR posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$6.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.40.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.43%, in contrast to 9.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 10,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,249. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s Director bought 35,000 for 2.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,000 in total.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, CLIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.98% that was higher than 87.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.