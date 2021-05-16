Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) EPS growth this year is -42.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 14, 2021, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.35% to $3.65. During the day, the stock rose to $3.81 and sunk to $3.62 before settling in for the price of $3.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRKN posted a 52-week range of $1.53-$30.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.22.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 9,091 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -873,079. The stock had 8.07 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -520.00, operating margin was -7837.91 and Pretax Margin of -9603.87.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.00%, in contrast to 6.70% institutional ownership.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9603.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32.

In the same vein, CRKN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN]. Its last 5-days volume of 79700.0 was inferior to the volume of 0.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.