DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) volume hits 74685.0: A New Opening for Investors

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.29% to $3.44. During the day, the stock rose to $3.63 and sunk to $3.43 before settling in for the price of $3.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DTEA posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$7.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.37.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 182 employees. It has generated 104,718 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -48,133. The stock had 17.56 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.71, operating margin was +1.10 and Pretax Margin of -45.96.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.83%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.10%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, DTEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.78.

Technical Analysis of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)

[DAVIDsTEA Inc., DTEA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.24% that was lower than 122.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.