Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) latest performance of 6.03% is not what was on cards

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.03% to $1.23. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.14 before settling in for the price of $1.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYL posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$4.94.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5361, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0417.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. It has generated 347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -67,463. The stock had 0.01 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -29043.72 and Pretax Margin of -19963.14.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dragon Victory International Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -19417.72 while generating a return on equity of -15.98.

Dragon Victory International Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.10%.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, LYL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

[Dragon Victory International Limited, LYL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.1351.

Raw Stochastic average of Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.19% that was lower than 143.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.