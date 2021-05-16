Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) latest performance of 4.79% is not what was on cards

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) established initial surge of 4.79% at $5.36, as the Stock market unbolted on May 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.27 and sunk to $5.20 before settling in for the price of $5.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELTK posted a 52-week range of $3.54-$8.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -2.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.26.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 345 workers. It has generated 128,796 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,151. The stock had 4.25 Receivables turnover and 1.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.08, operating margin was +8.26 and Pretax Margin of +7.30.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Eltek Ltd. industry. Eltek Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.30%, in contrast to 2.70% institutional ownership.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 24.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eltek Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.70%.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eltek Ltd. (ELTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.26, and its Beta score is -2.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.53.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, ELTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58.

Technical Analysis of Eltek Ltd. (ELTK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Eltek Ltd., ELTK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 76708.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.72% that was higher than 82.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.