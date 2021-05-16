Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.79

As on May 14, 2021, Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) started slowly as it slid -4.69% to $8.53. During the day, the stock rose to $9.36 and sunk to $8.25 before settling in for the price of $8.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLUX posted a 52-week range of $4.00-$22.50.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 88.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.72.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 103 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 163,515 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -139,184. The stock had 6.14 Receivables turnover and 1.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.22, operating margin was -74.50 and Pretax Margin of -85.12.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 27.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 11.85, making the entire transaction reach 177,711 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,384,821. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 11.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,297. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,399,821 in total.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -85.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in the upcoming year.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.10.

In the same vein, FLUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Flux Power Holdings Inc., FLUX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.22 million was lower the volume of 0.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.33% that was lower than 103.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.