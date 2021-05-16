FutureFuel Corp. (FF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.21: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 14, 2021, FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) set off with pace as it heaved 1.15% to $14.91. During the day, the stock rose to $15.07 and sunk to $14.37 before settling in for the price of $14.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FF posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$17.86.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $644.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 477 employees. It has generated 435,117 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 99,072. The stock had 2.50 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.17, operating margin was +8.78 and Pretax Margin of +15.54.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. FutureFuel Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.37%, in contrast to 54.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Exec VP-Business & Mrktng FFCC sold 4,877 shares at the rate of 13.95, making the entire transaction reach 68,034 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +22.77 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

FutureFuel Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FutureFuel Corp. (FF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.76, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.34.

In the same vein, FF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43.

Technical Analysis of FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Going through the that latest performance of [FutureFuel Corp., FF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of FutureFuel Corp. (FF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.70% that was higher than 67.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.