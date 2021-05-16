Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $272.01K

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.48% to $9.61. During the day, the stock rose to $9.70 and sunk to $8.69 before settling in for the price of $8.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GMTX posted a 52-week range of $8.10-$19.08.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $370.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.16.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 62.10% institutional ownership.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99.

In the same vein, GMTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX)

[Gemini Therapeutics Inc., GMTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.