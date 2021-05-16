GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Moves 2.56% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 14, 2021, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.56% to $5.20. During the day, the stock rose to $5.43 and sunk to $5.09 before settling in for the price of $5.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $2.56-$35.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.60% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.38.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 202,629 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -328,674. The stock had 14.52 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -154.46 and Pretax Margin of -162.21.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.32%, in contrast to 4.30% institutional ownership.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$1.11. This company achieved a net margin of -162.21 while generating a return on equity of -74.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.50 in the upcoming year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 46.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.65.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.03, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.3 million was lower the volume of 1.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.22% that was lower than 149.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.