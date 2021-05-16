Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) recent quarterly performance of -39.93% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 14, 2021, Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) set off with pace as it heaved 4.94% to $1.70. During the day, the stock rose to $1.81 and sunk to $1.63 before settling in for the price of $1.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICON posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$4.20.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -22.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1149, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4379.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 101 employees. It has generated 996,110 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -67,303. The stock had 2.27 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +53.13 and Pretax Margin of -4.77.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 13.80% institutional ownership.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -6.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.73.

In the same vein, ICON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.90.

Technical Analysis of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

Going through the that latest performance of [Iconix Brand Group Inc., ICON]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.24 million was inferior to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.1639.

Raw Stochastic average of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.20% that was lower than 137.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.