Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) recent quarterly performance of -29.16% is not showing the real picture

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.19% to $2.60. During the day, the stock rose to $2.7534 and sunk to $2.57 before settling in for the price of $2.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIXT posted a 52-week range of $2.36-$7.86.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.59.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.00%, in contrast to 17.30% institutional ownership.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -87.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.60%.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, LIXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29.

Technical Analysis of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

[Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., LIXT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.66% that was lower than 110.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.