No matter how cynical the overall market is Constellium SE (CSTM) performance over the last week is recorded -1.40%

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.05% to $16.93. During the day, the stock rose to $17.06 and sunk to $16.67 before settling in for the price of $16.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSTM posted a 52-week range of $5.71-$17.83.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -136.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12000 employees. It has generated 464,445 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,995. The stock had 11.01 Receivables turnover and 1.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.76, operating margin was +4.50 and Pretax Margin of -0.70.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aluminum industry. Constellium SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.12%, in contrast to 91.70% institutional ownership.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -136.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 53.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Constellium SE (CSTM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.65.

In the same vein, CSTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Constellium SE (CSTM)

[Constellium SE, CSTM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Constellium SE (CSTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.28% that was higher than 49.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.