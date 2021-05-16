No matter how cynical the overall market is Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.09%

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) started the day on May 14, 2021, with a price increase of 2.52% at $27.30. During the day, the stock rose to $27.34 and sunk to $26.70 before settling in for the price of $26.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCPT posted a 52-week range of $16.34-$30.42.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 38.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.33.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 349 employees. It has generated 505,484 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 221,582. The stock had 249.35 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.47, operating margin was +62.95 and Pretax Margin of +44.11.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 94.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06, this organization’s President and CEO bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 24.99, making the entire transaction reach 99,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 346,949.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +43.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.37, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.57.

In the same vein, FCPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.21% that was higher than 27.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.