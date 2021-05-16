Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) went up 6.28% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.28% to $6.09. During the day, the stock rose to $6.20 and sunk to $5.77 before settling in for the price of $5.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONDS posted a 52-week range of $5.69-$16.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 254.00% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $152.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.79.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14 workers. It has generated 154,551 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -962,706. The stock had 63.77 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.48, operating margin was -532.60 and Pretax Margin of -622.90.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 8.50% institutional ownership.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.08) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of -622.90 while generating a return on equity of -1,015.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 69.37.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, ONDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

[Ondas Holdings Inc., ONDS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.85% that was lower than 105.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.