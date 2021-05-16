Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Open at price of $55.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) established initial surge of 3.66% at $55.83, as the Stock market unbolted on May 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $56.03 and sunk to $54.78 before settling in for the price of $53.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OZON posted a 52-week range of $38.09-$68.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14834 employees. It has generated 97,218 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,742. The stock had 23.14 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.42, operating margin was -16.60 and Pretax Margin of -21.22.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ozon Holdings PLC industry. Ozon Holdings PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.43) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -21.34 while generating a return on equity of -56.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ozon Holdings PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in the upcoming year.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.78.

In the same vein, OZON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ozon Holdings PLC, OZON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.25% While, its Average True Range was 2.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.98% that was lower than 62.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.