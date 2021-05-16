Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as 111 Inc. (YI) last week performance was -9.17%

As on May 14, 2021, 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.11% to $10.40. During the day, the stock rose to $10.55 and sunk to $9.81 before settling in for the price of $9.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YI posted a 52-week range of $5.20-$45.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $804.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2189 employees. It has generated 542,932 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,216. The stock had 22.75 Receivables turnover and 3.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.46, operating margin was -5.86 and Pretax Margin of -5.69.

111 Inc. (YI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.57 while generating a return on equity of -79.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

111 Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 111 Inc. (YI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63.

In the same vein, YI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 111 Inc. (YI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [111 Inc., YI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.37 million was lower the volume of 1.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of 111 Inc. (YI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.29% that was lower than 134.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.