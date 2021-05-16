Polar Power Inc. (POLA) average volume reaches $583.17K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on May 14, 2021, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.16% to $9.14. During the day, the stock rose to $9.29 and sunk to $8.8264 before settling in for the price of $8.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POLA posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$30.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -151.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. It has generated 85,198 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -102,557. The stock had 3.83 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -24.91, operating margin was -143.55 and Pretax Margin of -144.06.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Polar Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.98%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -120.37 while generating a return on equity of -72.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -151.60%.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Polar Power Inc. (POLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.59.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, POLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Polar Power Inc., POLA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.2 million was lower the volume of 1.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.90% that was lower than 164.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.