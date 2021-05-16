Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) is predicted to post EPS of -0.47 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on May 14, 2021, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.38% to $42.04. During the day, the stock rose to $42.61 and sunk to $39.73 before settling in for the price of $39.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRLD posted a 52-week range of $23.69-$95.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 62.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 40.82, making the entire transaction reach 408,192 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,920. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 15,000 for 40.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 602,092. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -49.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.96 in the upcoming year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 29.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.64.

Technical Analysis of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, PRLD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.23 million was better the volume of 0.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.25% While, its Average True Range was 3.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.19% that was lower than 84.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.