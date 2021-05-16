The key reasons why ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is -66.17% away from 52-week high?

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.12% to $1.81. During the day, the stock rose to $1.86 and sunk to $1.775 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IO posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$5.35.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3626, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2800.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 428 employees. It has generated 286,621 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,974. The stock had 4.04 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.91, operating margin was -7.56 and Pretax Margin of -17.52.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. ION Geophysical Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 20.20% institutional ownership.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.54) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of -30.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

ION Geophysical Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.87.

In the same vein, IO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

[ION Geophysical Corporation, IO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.1762.

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.50% that was lower than 107.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.