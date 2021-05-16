The key reasons why MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) is -53.84% away from 52-week high?

As on May 14, 2021, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.44% to $9.14. During the day, the stock rose to $9.3645 and sunk to $8.90 before settling in for the price of $9.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRM posted a 52-week range of $8.55-$19.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 180 employees. It has generated 153,872 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 682. The stock had 5.62 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.33, operating margin was +2.02 and Pretax Margin of +0.84.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Personal Services industry. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.28%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.44 while generating a return on equity of 7.15.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.90%.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52.

In the same vein, MRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91.

Technical Analysis of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., MRM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21460.0 was lower the volume of 60689.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.