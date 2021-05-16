Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is -2.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 14, 2021, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) set off with pace as it heaved 3.40% to $34.71. During the day, the stock rose to $34.85 and sunk to $33.58 before settling in for the price of $33.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $25.61-$39.61.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -285.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $514.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.73.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5500 employees. It has generated 811,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,364. The stock had 5.77 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.88, operating margin was -5.13 and Pretax Margin of -10.02.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Warner Music Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.60%, in contrast to 74.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s CEO, Recorded Music sold 484,460 shares at the rate of 33.25, making the entire transaction reach 16,108,295 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,598,784. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s 10% Owner sold 19,550 for 38.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 747,788. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -10.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -285.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.95.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Warner Music Group Corp., WMG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.65% that was higher than 37.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.