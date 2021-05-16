WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.18

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.38% to $96.20. During the day, the stock rose to $97.30 and sunk to $96.01 before settling in for the price of $95.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WEC posted a 52-week range of $80.55-$106.85.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $315.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $314.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.34.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7273 employees. It has generated 995,696 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 165,145. The stock had 6.09 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.12, operating margin was +24.25 and Pretax Margin of +19.74.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s President & CEO – PGL/NSG sold 10,580 shares at the rate of 98.61, making the entire transaction reach 1,043,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,206. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s EVP and CFO bought 1,000 for 81.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 81,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,561 in total.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.47) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.20, and its Beta score is 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.86.

In the same vein, WEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

[WEC Energy Group Inc., WEC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.39% that was lower than 22.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.