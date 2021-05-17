Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) 20 Days SMA touch -10.12%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on May 14, 2021, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.00% to $17.94. During the day, the stock rose to $18.16 and sunk to $17.51 before settling in for the price of $17.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCIV posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$64.86.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.47.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34.

In the same vein, CCIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Churchill Capital Corp IV, CCIV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.43 million was lower the volume of 40.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.36% that was lower than 160.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.