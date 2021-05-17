Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) 20 Days SMA touch -8.85%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.42% to $4.03. During the day, the stock rose to $4.15 and sunk to $3.96 before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JUPW posted a 52-week range of $3.60-$8.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -626.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5 employees. It has generated 213,133 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,257,841. The stock had 8.28 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.69, operating margin was -481.87 and Pretax Margin of -590.17.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.90%, in contrast to 18.60% institutional ownership.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -590.17 while generating a return on equity of -263.55.

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -626.00%.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 42.28.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, JUPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

[Jupiter Wellness Inc., JUPW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.83% that was lower than 94.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.