Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $8.88: Right on the Precipice

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) started the day on May 14, 2021, with a price increase of 0.81% at $15.17. During the day, the stock rose to $15.40 and sunk to $14.50 before settling in for the price of $15.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTZ posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$18.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $165.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4615 employees. It has generated 86,126 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,473. The stock had 7.66 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.17, operating margin was -3.08 and Pretax Margin of -6.71.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. Natuzzi S.p.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.50%, in contrast to 13.40% institutional ownership.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.52 while generating a return on equity of -27.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.08.

In the same vein, NTZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.72.

Technical Analysis of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 16620.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 26924.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.22% that was lower than 73.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.