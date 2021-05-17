Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) last week performance was -18.56%

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) started the day on May 14, 2021, with a price increase of 5.52% at $45.69. During the day, the stock rose to $46.30 and sunk to $43.61 before settling in for the price of $43.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QTRX posted a 52-week range of $23.87-$92.57.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 48.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.14.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 314 employees. It has generated 275,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -100,414. The stock had 6.15 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.35, operating margin was -36.57 and Pretax Margin of -36.94.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Quanterix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.90%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 5,789 shares at the rate of 58.21, making the entire transaction reach 336,952 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 969,779. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s SVP, Strategic Partnerships sold 147 for 57.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,505. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,289 in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -36.50 while generating a return on equity of -18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in the upcoming year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.07.

In the same vein, QTRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.00% While, its Average True Range was 4.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.61% that was higher than 96.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.