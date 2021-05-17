Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) last week performance was -10.62%

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) established initial surge of 4.39% at $6.90, as the Stock market unbolted on May 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.93 and sunk to $6.33 before settling in for the price of $6.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMO posted a 52-week range of $6.55-$38.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -234.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $862.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.07.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 164 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -100.19, operating margin was -382.48 and Pretax Margin of -57.22.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Romeo Power Inc. industry. Romeo Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.50%, in contrast to 23.50% institutional ownership.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -84.88 while generating a return on equity of -3.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Romeo Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -234.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 95.88.

In the same vein, RMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Romeo Power Inc., RMO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 9.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.50% that was lower than 127.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.