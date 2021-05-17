Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.4 million

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) established initial surge of 2.14% at $1.91, as the Stock market unbolted on May 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.97 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $1.84-$6.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5580, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5736.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,953 shares at the rate of 2.56, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,281. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director bought 682 for 3.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,148. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,000 in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.42) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -93.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.10%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.49.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., PHIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.2240.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.66% that was higher than 92.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.