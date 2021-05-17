Phunware Inc. (PHUN) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) open the trading on May 14, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.70% to $1.25. During the day, the stock rose to $1.275 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHUN posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$3.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6675, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3311.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Phunware Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 21.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s Director sold 21,694 shares at the rate of 1.51, making the entire transaction reach 32,758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,199. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director sold 8,625 for 2.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,406. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,839 in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phunware Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.19.

In the same vein, PHUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

[Phunware Inc., PHUN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.1591.

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.33% that was lower than 147.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.